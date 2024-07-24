Motorists press for flyover on Mettur Road in Erode

The high density of vehicles on Mettur Road continue to be a point of concern for motorists, who have for long been demanding a flyover on the stretch.

The 850-metre stretch connects GH Roundabout Junction with Swastik Circle Junction, where the Corporation’s Central Bus Terminal is located. The road remains busy day and night due to the presence of commercial establishments, hospitals, textile showrooms, theatres, hotels, lodges, and travel agencies. The lack of parking spaces results in haphazard parking, causing traffic congestion. Pedestrian movement is chaotic due to the absence of footpaths.

The Comprehensive Mobility Plan for Erode Local Planning Area by Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited (TNUIFSL) identified the stretch as highly congested, with an average speed of less than 15 kmph during peak hours. When work began in 2017 to construct a flyover at GH Junction, the State Highways Department conducted soil testing to extend the flyover to Mettur Road. However, the proposal was dropped for various reasons.

Expressing concern over the frequent congestion and slow movement of vehicles on the stretch, motorist T. Mohan Kumar of Edayankattuvalasu said a flyover is the only solution to the perennial problem. Vehicles from Perundurai Road, E.V.N. Road, Meenatchi Sundaranar Road, and Nasiyanur Road use Mettur Road to reach Sakthi Road. “The high density of vehicles is a concern and the issue needs to be addressed without delay,” he said. Motorists also called for regulating parking on the stretch as most establishments lack parking space, forcing vehicle users to park on the road.

Another motorist, P. Krishnan of Surampatti, pointed out the sharp increase in vehicles using the stretch and criticised shopkeepers for opposing the flyover project. “As the city grows, infrastructure should also develop,” he said. Krishnan added that even though the Corporation plans to establish two bus terminals at Solar and near Kanirowther Lake, the number of two-wheelers and four-wheelers using the stretch will not reduce.