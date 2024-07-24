GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Motorists press for flyover on Mettur Road in Erode

Published - July 24, 2024 07:41 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
The busy stretch of Mettur Road in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

The busy stretch of Mettur Road in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

The high density of vehicles on Mettur Road continue to be a point of concern for motorists, who have for long been demanding a flyover on the stretch.

The 850-metre stretch connects GH Roundabout Junction with Swastik Circle Junction, where the Corporation’s Central Bus Terminal is located. The road remains busy day and night due to the presence of commercial establishments, hospitals, textile showrooms, theatres, hotels, lodges, and travel agencies. The lack of parking spaces results in haphazard parking, causing traffic congestion. Pedestrian movement is chaotic due to the absence of footpaths.

The Comprehensive Mobility Plan for Erode Local Planning Area by Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited (TNUIFSL) identified the stretch as highly congested, with an average speed of less than 15 kmph during peak hours. When work began in 2017 to construct a flyover at GH Junction, the State Highways Department conducted soil testing to extend the flyover to Mettur Road. However, the proposal was dropped for various reasons.

Expressing concern over the frequent congestion and slow movement of vehicles on the stretch, motorist T. Mohan Kumar of Edayankattuvalasu said a flyover is the only solution to the perennial problem. Vehicles from Perundurai Road, E.V.N. Road, Meenatchi Sundaranar Road, and Nasiyanur Road use Mettur Road to reach Sakthi Road. “The high density of vehicles is a concern and the issue needs to be addressed without delay,” he said. Motorists also called for regulating parking on the stretch as most establishments lack parking space, forcing vehicle users to park on the road.

Another motorist, P. Krishnan of Surampatti, pointed out the sharp increase in vehicles using the stretch and criticised shopkeepers for opposing the flyover project. “As the city grows, infrastructure should also develop,” he said. Krishnan added that even though the Corporation plans to establish two bus terminals at Solar and near Kanirowther Lake, the number of two-wheelers and four-wheelers using the stretch will not reduce.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.