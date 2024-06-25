Motorists flay opening along median to facilitate access to Erode MP’s office, say it puts them at risk

An improper opening along the median on Karur Bypass Road at Manickavasagar Colony, reportedly to facilitate vehicle movement to the office of the newly-elected Erode MP K.E. Prakash, poses a threat to motorists who fear the road could soon turn into an accident-prone spot.

The three-kilometre stretch from a petrol station on Poondurai Road to the Colony was converted into a four-lane road in 2017, and medians were installed along the stretch. Mr. Prakash operates a dyes and chemicals business, and his office is located on Eraniyan Street at the Colony, close to the petrol station. His political office is also situated on the same premises. Last week, the State Highways Department removed five concrete blocks to allow motorists to enter Eraniyan Street. Unfortunately, some motorcyclists and drivers using the petrol station have been using the improper median opening, obstructing traffic movement on the busy road.

A motorist said the opening violates the norms of the Indian Road Congress as it is less than 100 metres from the Solar Roundabout. “It is one of the busiest stretches in the city and opening along the median for the convenience of the MP is unacceptable,” he added. Other motorists mentioned that the road is converted to a four-lane only till the Colony, and from there till Solar bus stop, the road is narrow. “They are risking the lives of motorists by opening the median at the narrow stretch,” said a two-wheeler R. Kumar of Kollampalayam.

Sources in the Highways Department said the Corporation would instal street lights along the stretch, while the department is planning to install a speed breaker at the spot.

