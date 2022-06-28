Motorists fail to comply with mask rule in Erode

Many motorists were seen flouting the mask rule in Erode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

The district on Tuesday witnessed many motorists flouting the mandatory mask rule that was ordered by the State Government in view of the increase in number of COVID-19 cases.

On Monday, Superintendent of Police V. Sasimohan had said that masks must be worn in public places without fail from Tuesday and violators would be levied fine.

However, except a few motorists, many had ventured out of their homes without masks as neither the police nor the Health Department penalised the violators.

When contacted, the officials said that the rule was in force and asked the people to wear masks.

The district at present has 45 active cases.