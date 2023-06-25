Motorists demand flyover at Mamangam Junction in Salem; Union Minister has assured action, says MLA

June 25, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Salem

Commuters have demanded construction of a flyover at Mamangam to reduce traffic congestion and accidents during peak hours. Mamangam Junction falls under the Salem West Assembly Constituency, and MLA R. Arul said he met the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways in this regard and he had assured action.

Every day, thousands of vehicles proceeding to or from Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, and Bengaluru pass through Mamangam, a junction on the Salem-Bengaluru National Highway in Salem city. During the morning and evening hours, people suffer due to traffic congestion.

V. Sakthivel, a resident of Omalur who works in a private company in Salem, said, “I come from Omalur to Salem daily on this national highway. From the New Bus Stand to Five Roads and from Thiruvagoundanur to Vennankudi Muniappan Kovil, there are flyovers that enable smooth movement of vehicles on this highway. But, after the flyover ends at Vennankudi Muniappan Kovil, all the vehicles, especially buses and trucks and those from service roads enter Mamangam to reach Bengaluru. Due to this, people like me on two-wheelers and cars are unable to cross this junction easily.”

Mr. Sakthivel said, “many times, people coming on two-wheelers are hit by the heavy vehicles. Following accidents, police placed barricades at the junction, but they only added to the traffic congestion. Only a flyover will reduce the traffic jam here.”

Mr. Arul said that from Mamangam Junction, vehicles head to Redipatti, a hub for MSMEs. Likewise, star hotels, schools, car showrooms, and other commercial establishments are situated near the junction. So, the movement of vehicles is high. This is the only national highway to reach Bengaluru quickly.

A few years ago, some initial work, including soil testing, was done for flyover work. But, there was no progress.

He added that since the Union government should decide on construction of a flyover at the junction, he had met the Union Minister and submitted a petition.

After discussing with the officials, the Union Minister assured him that a flyover would be constructed at Mamangam, and an official announcement was expected in this regard soon, Mr. Arul added.

