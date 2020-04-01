Motorists continue to violate prohibitory orders

Despite lockdown, movement of vehicles, especially two-wheelers, is on the rise in the district as the police have a tough time in regulating the motorists here on Tuesday.

Section 144 was clamped in the district to contain the spread of COVID-19 and motorists were allowed to ply on the road only to purchase essential commodities.

The police have erected barricades on arterial roads. However, many were found to be taking their ride without valid reasons as police register case against them and impound their vehicles. With complaints of police high-handedness, the police started registering cases against motorists who were riding without valid reasons and also for violating orders.

On Monday and Tuesday, many motorists, in the pretext of purchasing medicines, groceries, transporting farm products, could be seen on the city roads leading to frequent vehicle movement. Police personnel had a tough time in questioning them.

Senior police officials said that over 500 cases were registered against motorists and their vehicles impounded in the past one week. Also, 18 persons were arrested for violating the order and case has been registered against them for the first time under sections of Disaster Management Act, 2005.