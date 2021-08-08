Motorists allege irregularities in toll collection at Yercaud

Salem

08 August 2021 23:35 IST

Receipts or tokens not issued for the toll collected, they say

Motorists travelling to Yercaud have alleged irregularities in toll collection on the ghat road here.

The ghat road between Salem and Yercaud is primarily used road by motorists to reach the hill station. The block development office here has set up a toll booth at the beginning of the road. Motorists using the road complained that receipts or tokens were not issued to them for paying toll charges.

For two-wheelers, ₹10 was collected and for cars ₹40 to use the ghat road, authorities said. A motorist who used the ghat road on Saturday said he was charged ₹10 and staff at the booth refused to provide token or receipt despite demanding for it. Some motorists alleged that toll receipts were being provided only for a few vehicles.

Despite the district administration prohibiting tourism activities in the hill station during weekends, toll was being collected from people instead of turning them away. Several vehicles were turned away on Saturday and Sunday at the police check post past the toll booth, the motorists said.

Officials from the block development office said tender would be called for every year to run the toll booth. But, this year, bids were not invited due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the booth was being maintained by the office at present. The authorities said staff at the toll booth had been strictly instructed to issue receipts for the toll collected.