Motorist thrown off vehicle after hitting “unauthorised” speed-breaker, dies instantly of head injuries in Coimbatore

September 30, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Coimbatore Corporation on Saturday demolished the “unauthorised” speed-breaker that was installed by a private school on the road near Codissia Trade Fair Complex .

Coimbatore Corporation on Saturday demolished the “unauthorised” speed-breaker that was installed by a private school on the road near Codissia Trade Fair Complex . | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

A 26-year-old youth who was thrown off his motorcycle after hitting an “unauthorised” speed-breaker in front of a private school near the Codissia Trade Fair Complex in the city during the late hours of Friday, suffered head injuries and died on the spot.

The coal tar speed-breaker was reportedly laid three days ago by the school management, purportedly for the safety of students. But, it had not been painted with white stripes to indicate to motorists that there was a speed-breaker.

The victim was identified as Chandrakant, a resident of Cheran Maa Nagar.

The police said that the victim was declared brought dead at the Coimbatore Government Hospital.

A video of the accident that went viral online showed the victim being tossed on the road to his right side and the motorcycle careening on the other side. Another video, apparently recorded sometime later, portrayed the speed-breaker being painted with stripes.

According to the investigators, the victim had driven at an uncontrollable speed without wearing helmet and had died of grievous head injuries after being thrown off.

On its part, the Coimbatore Corporation took cognisance of the incident. “We issued a notice to the school and removed the speed-breaker,” Selva Surabhi, Deputy Commissioner of Coimbatore City Corporation said.

As per procedure, applications for speed-breakers have to be forwarded to the City Corporation. The City Corporation, in consultation with traffic police, approves or rejects the application, Ms. Selva Surabhi said.

