Motorist fined after video goes viral

The Coimbatore City Police on Friday levied a fine of ₹1,200 on a motorist, who was seen in a viral clip watching a video on his smart phone affixed to his two-wheeler while driving. According to police sources, Muthusamy, a resident of Rathinapuri, was riding his two-wheeler on the second-level flyover near 100 Feet Road on Thursday evening while watching a video in his phone that was fixed between the handlebars using a smartphone stand.

As the clip went viral on social media platforms on Friday morning, the police traced him using his vehicle registration number seen in the clip. The traffic east sub-division police levied the fine and removed the smartphone stand from the man’s two-wheeler, according to the sources.

Sentenced

A special court in Coimbatore sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment on Friday on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2019.

Sources said that S. Prabu (38) was booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl by the All Women Police (West) in August 2019. On Friday, Judge A.S. Ravi of the Special Court for POCSO Act cases sentenced the accused to 10 years rigorous imprisonment and levied a fine of ₹20,000, according to the sources.

Arrested

The Avinashi All Women Police on Friday arrested a 33-year-old man on charges of sexually assaulting his 11-year-old daughter near Avinashi in Tiruppur district. The police said that he was arrested based on the complaint by the victim’s mother and was booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was remanded in judicial custody.