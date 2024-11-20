ADVERTISEMENT

Motorist fined ₹15,000 in Erode for reckless driving

Published - November 20, 2024 07:20 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

City police on Wednesday fined a motorist ₹15,000 for driving his car recklessly on the road and arguing with traffic police personnel.

Sethuraman, an LIC agent from Sivagiri, was on his way home from Surampatti when he caused panic among road users on Chennimalai with his rash driving. He was soon stopped by passers-by, who handed him over to the police. When the police attempted to do a breathalyser test to check if he was driving while drunk he got into an altercation with the police. After efforts to pacify him proved unsuccessful, police seized his car and booked him for driving under the influence of alcohol as well as rash driving. A relative of his was summoned, and Sethuraman was sent home with him. A video of the incident was widely circulated on social media

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Erode

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US