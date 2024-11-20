 />
Motorist fined ₹15,000 in Erode for reckless driving

Published - November 20, 2024 07:20 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

City police on Wednesday fined a motorist ₹15,000 for driving his car recklessly on the road and arguing with traffic police personnel.

Sethuraman, an LIC agent from Sivagiri, was on his way home from Surampatti when he caused panic among road users on Chennimalai with his rash driving. He was soon stopped by passers-by, who handed him over to the police. When the police attempted to do a breathalyser test to check if he was driving while drunk he got into an altercation with the police. After efforts to pacify him proved unsuccessful, police seized his car and booked him for driving under the influence of alcohol as well as rash driving. A relative of his was summoned, and Sethuraman was sent home with him. A video of the incident was widely circulated on social media

November 20, 2024

