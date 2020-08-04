Motorcyclist dies after mobile tower falls on him

Tiruppur

04 August 2020 18:39 IST

A motorcyclist was killed after a mobile tower collapsed on him on Palladam Road near Veerapandi in Tiruppur on Tuesday.

Police identified the deceased as Sengiskhan (53). Despite wearing a helmet, he suffered head injuries and died on the spot.

Palladam Road faced traffic snarls for over 30 minutes following the incident. The body was taken to Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital for autopsy. There were no other injuries due to the tower's sudden collapse, according to the sources.

The mobile tower was not in use for a few years and collapsed in the strong winds due to lack of maintenance, sources said. The police cleared the fallen tower to ease the traffic.