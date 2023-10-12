Motorcycle rally of CRPF women cadets reaches Krishnagiri

October 12, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

A motorcycle rally of CRPF women cadets reached Krishnagiri on Thursday. The women cadets had rallied from Kanyakumari to instil the spirit of unity in diversity and cultural celebration.

The rally began in Kanyakumari on October 5 and will conclude in Gujarat. Receiving the cadets, Collector K.M. Sarayu said, “I was moved to tears, when I saw you all riding in and felt there could be no better way to infuse confidence in girl children than this.”

Coming as it were a day after the International Girl Child Day, the Collector pinched into the grim reality of low sex ratio in some blocks of the district and how the task force for protection of girl child was grappling with the question of ways to instil confidence in parents.

She lauded the women cadets for the endeavour, which would have also meant leaving their children behind in the care of their relatives.

