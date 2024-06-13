Motorcycle expedition celebrating 25th anniversary of Kargil war victory reaches Coimbatore

A motorcycle expedition being taken out by a team of Indian Army’s Regiment of Artillery to commemorate the 25th anniversary of India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil war reached Coimbatore on Thursday.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan welcomed the team at a function organised at Race Course in the presence of serving soldiers, police personnel, ex-serviceman, NCC cadets and the public.

The eight-member team reached Coimbatore on the second day of the expedition that started at Dhanuskhodi on Wedneday. The team members said that they start the ride around 7 am and stop after they reach that day’s destination. The team will cover 300 to 500 km per day.

The rally has been named as ‘D5 Motorcycle Expedition’ as it covers places such as Dhanushkhodi, Dinjan, Dwarka, Delhi and the Kargil war memorial at Dras.

While one team started the expedition from Dhanushkhodi in the south, two other teams started their expedition from Dinjan in the east, and Dwarka in the west. The expeditions will culminate at Dras in about 28 days.

The team from the south will travel around 4,000 km, covering Madurai, Coimbatore, Bengaluru, Anantapur, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Bhopal, Gwalior, and Alwar before reaching the Kargil War memorial.

The team from the south led by Lieutenant Colonel Manoj Kumar Nair comprises Captain Adarsh Janmeda, Subedar G. Babu, N/Subedar Shobhraj John, Havildar Basappa, Havildar Darshan C.S., Naik Nithin K., Naik Arjun V. Gopal, Lance Naik Vishal Kaushal and Naik Abhinand N.K. Hindustan Petroleum and Apollo Pharmacy are the sponsors for the riders.

