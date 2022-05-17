Motorcycle-borne men get away with 13.5 sovereigns from two women in Coimbatore

The police are on the lookout for motorcycle-borne men who snatched the chains of two women, 13.5 sovereigns in total, at Kallipalayam and Narasimhanaickenpalayam on Sunday.

In the first incident, the five sovereign gold chain of S. Mayilathal (79), a resident of Kallipalayam near Kovilpalayam, was snatched by a man when she was grazing her cattle in the morning.

The police said that the woman was sitting in front of a temple when a motorcycle-borne youth approached her and enquired about availability of land for sale in the locality. Though the man left the place after asking the details, he returned a few minutes later and snatched her chain. TThe Kovilpalayam police have registered a case. In the second incident, two men who came on a two-wheeler snatched the chain of a 53-year-old woman who was sitting in a car on Sunday. The police said that 8.5 sovereign gold chain of P. Vijayalakshmi, a resident of Lakshmi Nagar at Thoppampatti, was snatched when she was sitting on the back seat of a car parked in front of an eatery at Narasimhanaickenpalayam on Sunday evening. The Periyanaickenpalayam police have registered a case based on a complaint lodged by the woman.