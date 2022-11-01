Motorcycle-borne men attempt to rob Tasmac supervisor of ₹9.9 lakh near Sirumugai in Coimbatore

An attempt by a four-member gang to allegedly rob a Tasmac supervisor of ₹9.9 lakh near Sirumugai in Coimbatore district on Monday was thwarted when villagers came for the latter’s rescue.

According to the police, K. Vijayanand (47) rom Alankombu near Sirumugai is the supervisor of Tasmac outlet No: 1811 at Vellikuppampalayam near Sirumugai. Mr. Vijayanand took home ₹9.9 lakh, collection amount for Saturday and Sunday, after the liquor outlet was closed on Sunday night.

On Monday afternoon, when Mr. Vijayanand was heading to a bank to deposit the cash, four men, who came on two motorcycles, assaulted him with knives. They fled the spot after villages gathered and some of them shot their video in mobile phones.

Mr. Vijayanand sought treatment in a private hospital and complained to the Sirumugai police about the incident.

According to the police, Monday’s was the second incident wherein Mr. Vijayanand was waylaid and attacked by unknown persons. Two men had assaulted him in July this year when he was on the way to the bank to deposit two days’ collection amount of ₹ 15.05 lakh.

The Sirumugai police have launched an investigation. Investigators are also checking whether Mr. Vijayanand is being targeted due to other reasons.