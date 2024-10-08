Motor vehicle inspector arrested for giving bribe to DVAC inspector

A motor vehicle inspector was arrested for attempting to bribe an officer from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to obtain advance information about a raid scheduled for Monday night.

P. Sathasivam (58), a resident of Mallasamudram and an inspector at the Salem West Regional Transport Office (RTO), had met with DVAC inspector Ravikumar last week and offered an advance payment of ₹1 lakh and a monthly sum of ₹50,000 in exchange for information about upcoming DVAC raids at the RTO office. He informed Mr. Ravikumar that ₹1 lakh would be delivered near the Omalur toll plaza on Monday night. Mr. Ravikumar, in turn, reported the bribe offer to DVAC Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Krishnaraj.

In response, the DVAC set a trap at the toll plaza, waiting for the handover around 9 p.m. Sathasivam’s son arrived at the scene and delivered ₹1 lakh to the inspector. DVAC officials, who were stationed nearby, seized the money and questioned the son, who revealed that his father had instructed him to deliver the cash, and that he did not know the actual reason.

Following this, DVAC officers went to Mallasamudram and arrested Mr. Sathasivam. A case was registered against him, and he was remanded in custody on Tuesday.