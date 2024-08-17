GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Motor boat service launched for tribal residents of Linganur to cross river

Published - August 17, 2024 07:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
With Bhavani river in spate, residents of four tribal hamlets near Linganur in Sirumugai use motor boat to travel to their villages.

With Bhavani river in spate, residents of four tribal hamlets near Linganur in Sirumugai use motor boat to travel to their villages. | Photo Credit: SPL

Residents of four tribal hamlets numbering around 400 families have started using motor boat to cross the Kandhaiyaru river at Linganur in Sirumugai town panchayat.

Residents of Kandhavayal, Kandhaiyur, Mokkaimedu and Uliyur have to cross the river for work, study and shopping. Whenever storage in Bhavanisagar reservoir crosses the 96 ft mark, the low- level bridge that was constructed at a height of 20 ft at ₹4 crore gets downed. The bridge was constructed in 2008 with the help of Scheduled Tribes welfare fund.

People say that water level in Bhavanisagar was not calculated properly while constructing the bridge and as a result, on an average four to six months in a year the bridge gets marooned and people used coracles to cross the river. Now, a high-level bridge at a cost of ₹14 crore is being constructed, but the work has been moving at a snail’s pace, residents said.

Now, the revenue administration has introduced a motor boat that could be used free of cost for travelling across the river. The boat service began operations on Friday.

