Motor boat service across River Cauvery resumes

S P Saravanan SALEM
August 17, 2022 17:48 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Motor boat services across the River Cauvery between Poolampatti and Nerinjipettai in Erode district that was halted for 16 days due to flooding in the river, resumed on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the water level touching 120 feet at Stanley Reservoir in Mettur, surplus water was released into the river leading to flooding. Hence, boat services were suspended. With the drop in inflow, the discharge was reduced from over 1.70 lakh cusecs to the current discharge of 20,000 cusecs. Officials gave nod for resuming the service following which boats were operated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app