Moths top the list of species in Coimbatore forest division faunal survey

Coimbatore

10 December 2020 22:13 IST

Moths, the mostly nocturnal and less celebrated cousins of butterflies, topped the list of species in the recently concluded faunal survey in Coimbatore forest division areas.

Of the 666 species of birds, butterflies, moths and odonates recorded by enumerators, 345 species were moths – majority of them spotted from Karamadai and Mettupalyam forest ranges.

The moth diversity in the forest division was once again reiterated in the third edition of the faunal survey jointly conducted by the Coimbatore forest division and Act for Butterflies in seven forest ranges of the forest division recently.

According to experts, Coimbatore forest division is believed to be home for 2,000 to 3,000 species of moths, a plethora of diversity which nature enthusiasts are exploring.

“In a 2018 survey, more than 500 species of moths were recorded in the forest division. We suspect that climatic changes caused by the cyclones resulted in spotting less number of moths and butterflies,” said Mohan Prasath from Act for Butterflies.

Uncommon moth species such as Greater golden emperor moth, Hypolamprus angulalis and Pangora matherana were found during the survey.

Orange-tailed awl and Nilgiri grass yellow from Mettupalayam range were among the 124 species of butterflies recorded. Enumerators had recorded about 170 and 200 species of butterflies in the first and second editions of the survey.

“Population density of butterflies was also less this time. Interestingly, local dispersion of Common albatross was found in Sirumugai range,” added Mr. Prasath.

The list of dragonflies spotted in the survey was limited to 21 which included Blue darner, Nilgiri torrent dart and Common clubtail.

Jungle owlet and Great hornbill were among the 175 species of birds found in the survey.

At the inauguration of the survey, District Forest Officer D. Venkatesh said that documenting lesser known faunas such as moths, odonates and butterflies was very important as they are contributing more in the wildlife than some of the large mammals.

Sanjay Molur, executive director of Zoo Outreach Organisation, was also present.