February 25, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A mother’s breast milk bank ATM was opened at Sri Ramakrishna Rural Health Center at Pachapalayam in Coimbatore on Sunday to encourage lactating mothers to provide their milk to infants in need of it.

A release said the facility, which functions round the clock, will be a convenient and secure platform for lactating mothers to donate excess milk. The initiative is aimed at meeting the requirements of infants who, for various reasons, are unable to get an adequate supply of their mother’s milk.

Donors can donate their milk at the ATM, from where it will be taken to the milk bank, named Nectar of Life, at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, and will undergo rigorous screening and pasteurisation procedures. From there, the milk is distributed free of cost to mothers, babies and hospitals in need of it, the release said.

The facility is a joint initiative of the Rotary Club of Cotton City and Sri Ramakrishna Hospital and powered by Shrenik Jayantilal Bafna and Shanthiniketan Silks. D. Lakshminarayanaswamy, Managing Trustee, SNR Sons Charitable Trust; R.S. Maruti, District Governor Nominee Designate, RID 3206; Rotarians Trishla Jain, Ajay Kumar Gupta, Tarun Kumar Ranka, Krishna Samant, Prasanna Kothari and Neethika Prabu were present.

