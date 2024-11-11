Mother, son die in accident

A mother and her 29-year-old son died on the spot after their two-wheeler collided head-on with a TNSTC bus coming in the opposite direction near Anthiyur on Monday. Police said excessive smoke from burning garbage along the roadside obstructed the motorist’s view, leading to the accident.

Kandayal, 59, of Athani Soundapur and his son Boomeswaran, were returning home after visiting Sembulichampalayam. While nearing the Sembulichampalayam graveyard, miscreants had set garbage on fire, and thick black smoke was emanating from it. The road was heavily covered with smoke and Boomeswaran lost control of the vehicle and hit the bus. Bommeswaran came under the wheels of the bus and died on the spot. His mother suffered a head injury and also died on the spot. Appakudal police have sent the bodies to the Government Hospital in Anthiyur.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.