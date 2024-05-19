Mother of baby rescued from sunshade of Chennai apartment dies in Coimbatore

Less than three weeks after a baby girl slipped from her mother’s arms and was dramatically rescued from the sunshade below the fourth floor of an apartment building at Thrumullaivoyal in Chennai, the woman allegedly ended her life in Coimbatore on Saturday.

A video of the seven-month-old baby dangling precariously from a temporary sunshade before being rescued by neighbours had gone viral on social media.

The police said that the woman, Ramya, 33, was in a state of depression following the incident.

Ramya and her husband, Venkatesh, had come to her house at Karamadai in Coimbatore after the incident. On Saturday, she took the extreme step in her house. The jurisdictional police have registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050).