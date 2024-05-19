GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Mother of baby rescued from sunshade of Chennai apartment dies in Coimbatore

Published - May 19, 2024 07:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Less than three weeks after a baby girl slipped from her mother’s arms and was dramatically rescued from the sunshade below the fourth floor of an apartment building at Thrumullaivoyal in Chennai, the woman allegedly ended her life in Coimbatore on Saturday.

A video of the seven-month-old baby dangling precariously from a temporary sunshade before being rescued by neighbours had gone viral on social media.

The police said that the woman, Ramya, 33, was in a state of depression following the incident.

Ramya and her husband, Venkatesh, had come to her house at Karamadai in Coimbatore after the incident. On Saturday, she took the extreme step in her house. The jurisdictional police have registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050).

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.