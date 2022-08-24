Mother kills two children, attempts to end her life in Tiruppur

The mother was said to be in anguish because of a neurological disorder

The Hindu Bureau TIRUPPUR
August 24, 2022 16:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 39-year-old woman from Olapalayam near Vellakoil in Tiruppur district, killed her two children and attempted to end her life, on Tuesday due to distress.

According to the police, K. Revathi (39), a native Olapalayam near Vellakoil, was said to be in anguish because of a neurological disorder. On Tuesday, when her husband Kanagasampath (46) went out, Revathi killed two of her children at their farm land.

The deceased children, who were studying in a school nearby, were identified as K. Harshitha (12) and K. Kalaivendhan (7). After killing the children, she attempted to end her life.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

She was rushed to Kangeyam General Hospital and referred to KMCH, Coimbatore for further treatment. The Vellakoil police registered a case and investigation is on.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
crime

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app