Mother kills two children, attempts to end her life in Tiruppur

The Hindu Bureau August 24, 2022 16:10 IST

The mother was said to be in anguish because of a neurological disorder

The mother was said to be in anguish because of a neurological disorder

A 39-year-old woman from Olapalayam near Vellakoil in Tiruppur district, killed her two children and attempted to end her life, on Tuesday due to distress. According to the police, K. Revathi (39), a native Olapalayam near Vellakoil, was said to be in anguish because of a neurological disorder. On Tuesday, when her husband Kanagasampath (46) went out, Revathi killed two of her children at their farm land. The deceased children, who were studying in a school nearby, were identified as K. Harshitha (12) and K. Kalaivendhan (7). After killing the children, she attempted to end her life. She was rushed to Kangeyam General Hospital and referred to KMCH, Coimbatore for further treatment. The Vellakoil police registered a case and investigation is on. Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.



Our code of editorial values