Most students return to schools on reopening day

Coimbatore

01 September 2021 23:30 IST

As the schools reopened for Classes IX to XII after remaining closed for many months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the students in Coimbatore district attended physical classes in their respective schools on Wednesday.

According to the officials from the Department of School Education, over 600 government, aided and private schools (high and higher secondary) reopened and many schools allowed only Class X and Class XII students on the first day.

For Class X, out of the estimated 34,426 students in government, aided and private schools, 23,369 or nearly 68% turned up. Out of the 29,169 Class XII students in the schools in the district, nearly 75% or 21,719 attended the physical classes, officials said.

The attendance remained low for Class IX and XI students as many schools did not insist on their turnout for physical classes. Only around 55% of Class IX students (14,846 out of 26,831 students) and around 59% of Class XI students (12,936 out of 21,819 students) were present.

While all the 259 government and aided schools and nearly all private schools reopened in Coimbatore district, a few private schools located close to the inter-State border did not reopen on Wednesday. As day scholars from Kerala were not being allowed to enter the State, these schools appealed to Coimbatore Chief Educational Officer N. Geetha that they would be unable to reopen the schools and would continue with online classes, the officials said.

P. Prameesha, a Class X student from Government Higher Secondary School at Othakkalmandapam, said that she felt “safe” upon entering the school due to the COVID-19 safety protocols maintained by the staff members. “I was very happy to see my friends and teachers after a long time,” she said. N.G. Preethika, a Class XII student from the same school, said that it was difficult to not being able to sit close to her friends or share her food, but added that she was glad to come back to school.

In Tiruppur district, over 400 government, aided and private schools reopened on Wednesday.

District Collector S. Vineeth inspected the Nanjappa Municipal Boys Higher Secondary School in the city along with Tiruppur Chief Educational Officer R. Ramesh and instructed the teachers to ensure adherence to COVID-19 safety protocol on the school premises at all times, a press release said.