Most industries, shops to start operations today

Coimbatore District Collector K. Rajamani on Tuesday said only specific shops and no industry located in Coimbatore corporation limits will be permitted to operate from May 6.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, retailers selling hardware, grocery, bicycle, children toys, spares and mechanical parts, mobile phone, spectacles, sweets, books, and fruits will be permitted to open. These outlets should not be air-conditioned. The shops can remain open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Coimbatore corporation limits and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in rural areas. Retailers in containment zones cannot open the shops. All owners and staff should wear masks at these outlets and should ensure that their customers also wear masks. For details on opening of retail outlets or for clarifications, the retailers can dial 0422-2302323.

In the case of industries, those located in panchayat and town panchayat areas can start functioning from Wednesday without permission.

The workers and vehicles should have identity proof. Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) located in Coimbatore Corporation limits cannot function. This includes goldsmithies, lathe, welding, and fitting units.

Large-scale industries in panchayat and town panchayat areas can operate with 50 % workforce, after getting the District Collector’s permission.

Large-scale industries in the corporation limits and spinning mills in corporation and municipality areas cannot operate. The industrial estates in Kurchi and Malumichampatti and Kalapatti can function without permission.

Industries manufacturing essential commodities or goods for exports and are located in corporation or municipal limits or special economic zones can function with 50 % strength after getting permission from the District Collector.

The district has 17 town panchayats that have a population of more than 15,000. This includes Periyanaikenpalayam, Sulur, Irugur, Kannampalayam, Karumathampatti, Madukkarai, and Narasimhanaikenpalayam. Textile units in these areas can operate after getting the Collector’s permission. Hardware manufacturers and IT and ITES companies in the corporation or municipal limits can operate with 50 % strength and with the Collector’s permission.

All the industries that start operations should follow the standard operation procedures and no industry can start functioning in containment zones. Private offices in corporation and municipal areas cannot be opened. For details, contact 0422-2391678 or 9840566320.

Action will be taken against shops and industries that are operating without permission or without following precautionary measures. Industries that are involved in manufacture of agriculture-related equipment, including pumpsets, can operate within corporation and municipal limits, said sources.

Meanwhile, micro units in the city have urged the Collector to grant permission for operation. “Even on Tuesday, the District Industries Centre continued to give special permission for some industries. Why should not the industries in the city start operations then ?,” asks J. James, president of Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises.

Several shops, offices and even micro and small-scale industries started operations on Tuesday. “There are about 30,000 micro units in Coimbatore district. Only about 10,000 are part of an association. We have asked our members not to operate on Wednesday. We cannot tell others not to function. A lot of micro and small unit owners and their workers are in other districts. They will try coming back to Coimbatore. On Tuesday itself, many did start coming,” he said.

Tiruppur

In Tiruppur district, Minister Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan and Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan held discussion with industry representatives.

The Minister said he will take up with the Chief Minister the demands of the industry. The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) has issued a press release, urging exporting units to follow all the precautionary measures.