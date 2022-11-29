Mortuary inaugurated at KMF Hospital in Kotagiri

November 29, 2022 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

A mortuary was inaugurated at the KMF Hospital in Kotagiri by Collector S.P. Amrith on Tuesday. At the event, Mr. Amrith said this was a first in the Nilgiris district, fulfilling a long-felt need in the community. Such initiatives were enhancing the medical infrastructure in the district and a robust public-private partnership model was working at its best, he added.

The KMF Hospital, managed by CMC Vellore, allotted space for the facility.

Radhika Shastry, a resident of the Nilgiris who spearheaded the initiative, said the facility could store two bodies, with a provision to increase the capacity to four. The facility would be called The Haven of Rest, a press release said.