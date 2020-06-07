Mortgaging of tamarind trees continues in Bargur Hills

Erode

07 June 2020 22:29 IST

Money lenders advance loan varying from ₹5,000 to ₹20,000

High yielding tamarind trees fail to bring delight to most of the farmers in Bargur hills as the practice of mortgaging trees to local money lenders, who harvest the fruits until repayment of the money is done in lump sum, continues for many decades.

There are 33 hamlets in the hill area of Anthiyur Taluk where millets and vegetables are widely cultivated in the small holdings that are rain-fed. Tamarind trees are present in large numbers on patta lands that ensures seasonal income of ₹ 2,000 to ₹4,000 per tree during the harvest done in January and February. But many of the farmers had pledged their trees and borrowed money varying from ₹ 5,000 to ₹ 20,000 for meeting expenses towards marriage, fencing farm land, cultivation and to repay old debts. The farmer need not pay the interest as the entire fruits are harvested by the lender until the money is repaid which ranges from three to 15 years. “Repayment is accepted only in lump sum”, said H. Madhan of Eratti who borrowed ₹ 5,000 three years ago for fencing his land. “Yield is about 15 kg - 20 kg in my tree and the lender takes it away”, said Madhan, who was unable to repay the money due to poor yield of tapioca in the last two years.

There are trees which are over 120 years old in the hill area as farmers said that yield differs in each tree. Appaiyan of Thamaraikarai said that when the yield is good, one can harvest 50 kg from a single tree and the processed tamarind is sold at over ₹ 200 by the lender in the plains. Mortgaging has been in practice for many centuries and we are unable to get out of it, he said and added that their seasonal income is also curtailed leaving them poor forever.

V.P. Gunasekaran, State Committee Member, Tamil Nadu Tribal People Association, said that under the Tree Patta Scheme, also known as 2C Patta, many farmers were given rights that enable them to harvest fruit from tamarind trees on poramboke land. “They had pledged their pattas and are losing their regular income for many generations”, he said.

P. Alagesan, Senior Scientist and Head, ICAR Krishi Vigyan Kendra – MYRADA, Gobichettipalayam, said that a minimum of 2,000 farmers have pledged trees for a meagre sum. “We can provide interest-free loans to the farmers and get them released from the debt”, he added.