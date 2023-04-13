HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mortal remains of soldier killed in Punjab to reach Salem on Friday

Kamalesh was among the four jawans killed in firing inside Punjab’s Bathinda Military Station

April 13, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari

The mortal remains of army soldier R. Kamalesh, 24, who was among the four jawans killed in firing inside Punjab’s Bathinda Military Station in the early hours of Wednesday, would arrive at his native Panankadu village near Nangavalli in Salem district on Friday.

He is the second son of Ravi, a weaver, and Selvamani. Following the news of the jawan’s death, the villagers and relatives gathered at his house to offer condolences to his family members.

His elder brother Santhosh told journalists that the family received information about his death on Wednesday afternoon. “My brother Kamalesh was a B.A. graduate. From his childhood, he wanted to become a soldier, while our parents wanted him to be a police officer. But he was stubborn in his decision and joined the army in 2019. Six weeks ago he came to the village on leave,” he said.

Police sources said that on Friday afternoon, his mortal remains would reach Salem and would be cremated with full State honours in the village.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.