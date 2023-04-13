Mortal remains of soldier killed in Punjab to reach Salem on Friday

April 13, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Salem

The mortal remains of army soldier R. Kamalesh, 24, who was among the four jawans killed in firing inside Punjab’s Bathinda Military Station in the early hours of Wednesday, would arrive at his native Panankadu village near Nangavalli in Salem district on Friday.

He is the second son of Ravi, a weaver, and Selvamani. Following the news of the jawan’s death, the villagers and relatives gathered at his house to offer condolences to his family members.

His elder brother Santhosh told journalists that the family received information about his death on Wednesday afternoon. “My brother Kamalesh was a B.A. graduate. From his childhood, he wanted to become a soldier, while our parents wanted him to be a police officer. But he was stubborn in his decision and joined the army in 2019. Six weeks ago he came to the village on leave,” he said.

Police sources said that on Friday afternoon, his mortal remains would reach Salem and would be cremated with full State honours in the village.