Mortal remains of army man arrives

The body of Naib Subedar M. Sreejith, who was killed in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir, reached the Air Force Station, Sulur on Friday before being taken to his hometown in Kozhikode, Kerala.

An official statement said that the body was brought in an Indian Air Force aircraft on Friday evening, which was received by the Station Commander, Military Station Coimbatore along with personnel of the Air Force Station. The body will be laid to rest with full military honours in Chermanchery, Koyilandi in Kozhikode, the statement said.

Naib Subedar Sreejith and Sepoy Maruprolu Jaswanth Reddy died during the gunfight at the Dadal forest area in Sunderbani Sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, in which two terrorists from Pakistan were killed.