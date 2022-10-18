Morning walker injured in elephant attack near Valparai

A 55-year-old man was injured in the attack of a wild elephant when he went for a morning walk at Sholayar near Valparai on Tuesday.

S. Durairaj, who works in a tea factory at Sholayar estate second division near Valparai, was hospitalised after he suffered multiple injuries including a rib fracture in the attack by a lone elephant.

According to the Forest Department, he had a close encounter with a wild elephant at Nallakathu Sungam bus stop around 6.30 a.m. The elephant attacked Mr. Durairaj with its trunk and he suffered injuries on upper and lower limbs.

Frontline staff of the Forest Department, who were stationed in a nearby location, rushed to the spot and took Mr. Durairaj to the Government Hospital, Valparai. After first aid, he was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital, Pollachi, where doctors said that he suffered a rib fracture too.

Mr. Durairaj was referred to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and his condition was stable as of Tuesday evening, according to Forest Department officials. A sum of ₹ 50,000 was given to his family as immediate relief.