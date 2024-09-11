A 61-year-old man from Kalayanur near Coimbatore, who went for a morning walk in his locality, was attacked by a wild elephant on Wednesday.

The injured has been identified as G. Ganesh of Kalayanur. Forest Department officials said that Mr. Ganesh had a close encounter with a lone wild elephant when he went for a morning walk from Kalayanur to Somayanur on Coimbatore – Anaikatti Road around 5.30 a.m.

The elephant pushed him down while crossing the road and Mr. Ganesh suffered a fracture on his left hand. The injured man was rushed to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital from where he was shifted to a private hospital in the city later.

Residents of Kalayanur and Somayanur accused the frontline staff of the Forest Department of not driving out elephants from villages, despite alerting them immediately after spotting the pachyderms in villages at night.

R. Manoharan, a resident of Kalayanur, said he posted on ‘Thadam’ WhatsApp group, which has farmers and forest officials as members, about the presence of elephants in his farm at 9.10 p.m. on Tuesday. The elephants left the farm and returned again at 10.45 p.m. when Mr. Manoharan alerted them again.

“The staff do not drive out the elephants and allow them to feed on crops and fodder that is grown for the cattle. If chased, they will move to another farm. Hence, the staff do not chase them and allow them to feed on crops and fodder, until they return to forests,” Mr. Manoharan alleged.

Forest Minister M. Mathiventhan on Wednesday said the staff are regularly monitoring wild elephants that enter human habitations to avoid negative interactions with people.