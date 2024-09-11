GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man attacked by wild elephant during morning walk near Coimbatore

Published - September 11, 2024 06:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 61-year-old man from Kalayanur near Coimbatore, who went for a morning walk in his locality, was attacked by a wild elephant on Wednesday.

The injured has been identified as G. Ganesh of Kalayanur. Forest Department officials said that Mr. Ganesh had a close encounter with a lone wild elephant when he went for a morning walk from Kalayanur to Somayanur on Coimbatore – Anaikatti Road around 5.30 a.m.

Farmers raise concerns as wild elephants continue to raid cattle sheds, fields near Coimbatore

The elephant pushed him down while crossing the road and Mr. Ganesh suffered a fracture on his left hand. The injured man was rushed to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital from where he was shifted to a private hospital in the city later.

Residents of Kalayanur and Somayanur accused the frontline staff of the Forest Department of not driving out elephants from villages, despite alerting them immediately after spotting the pachyderms in villages at night.

R. Manoharan, a resident of Kalayanur, said he posted on ‘Thadam’ WhatsApp group, which has farmers and forest officials as members, about the presence of elephants in his farm at 9.10 p.m. on Tuesday. The elephants left the farm and returned again at 10.45 p.m. when Mr. Manoharan alerted them again.

Coimbatore youth trampled to death by wild elephant, five injured

“The staff do not drive out the elephants and allow them to feed on crops and fodder that is grown for the cattle. If chased, they will move to another farm. Hence, the staff do not chase them and allow them to feed on crops and fodder, until they return to forests,” Mr. Manoharan alleged.

Forest Minister M. Mathiventhan on Wednesday said the staff are regularly monitoring wild elephants that enter human habitations to avoid negative interactions with people.

Published - September 11, 2024 06:12 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore / forests / nature and wildlife

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.