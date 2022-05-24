More women from Pollachi evince interest in hand weaving

250 women register for the training programme conducted by Appachi Eco Logic Cotton

Appachi Eco Logic Cotton in Pollachi trained 47 women in handloom weaving under the Samarth Scheme (for capacity building) of the Union Government recently. It is now expanding the programme by enrolling more women from non-weaving communities to be trained in hand weaving and tapestry making.

Mani Chinnaswamy, Managing Director of Appachi Eco Logic, said 250 women had registered for the second batch. The company had 44 looms and would buy 50 more so that all 250 can be trained. The women include farm workers, those from tribal communities, and members of self-help groups.

Appachi would finalise the candidates and submit an application to the government to train the next batch. It has planned to start the training sessions in the first week of June.

“All these women are from Pollachi. They can easily visit the training centre and after that they will become members of Ezhuchi, a weaver producer company,” he said.

Nine companies had signed agreements with Ezhuchi to source the products woven by these women. They would start with towels and some of these companies were looking at sourcing textile products for gifting purposes. “Right now, the sample production is on,” he said.

The trained women would be absorbed by Appachi or Ezhuchi. They would get a stipend from the Union Government during the training period.

“Many youngsters who are in the traditional weaving families have moved out to other jobs. There is a huge need for weavers. These women have a lot of opportunities if they get trained,” he said.