More water for Vadavalli, Kavundampalayam, and Veerakeralam by June

In two months, more than 25,000 residents of Kavundampalayam, Vadavalli, and Veerakeralam will see improvement in water supply as the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board will complete the ₹ 108.16 crore water supply improvement work.

As much as 90 % of the work to convey the water from the Ramakrishnapuram tank (master balancing reservoir) to the Jainagar sump and from there to overhead tanks for distribution in the three areas is complete, says a senior engineer of the Board.

An important component of the work that needs to be completed is conveying water from the Jainagar sump that is east of Mettupalayam Road to the overhead tank in Kavundampalayam, which is west of Mettupalayam Road.

To convey the water the Board needs to lay a pipeline across the Road for which it needs the National Highways' permission. The Board has spoken to the Coimbatore Corporation in this regard and the latter recently arranged an inter-department meeting, where the issue has been sorted out.

The Board will be able to complete the work soon and by June the residents of the three added areas will get almost as much water as their counterparts in the old city area, the engineer adds.

Six added areas

The TWAD Board's water supply improvement works in Kurichi and Kuniamuthur under AMRUT scheme and the Kavundampalayam-Vadavalli-Veerakeralam will see five of the 11 areas that were merged with the Coimbatore Corporation getting more water in the months to come.

For the remaining areas – Thudiyalur, Vellakinaru, Chinna Vedampatti, Vilankurichi, Saravanampatti and Kalapatti, the TWAD Board is implementing another water supply distribution project, which is again funded by the Central Government under the AMRUT scheme.

Senior TWAD Board engineers say that for ₹ 207.33 crore the organisation is building 49 over-head tanks and laying main supply line for 86 km and distribution lines for 658 km to supply more than 35 million litres a day (MLD) water.

The scheme will benefit 64,404 residents, who will get as much water as their counterparts in the city.

Once the Corporation completes the Pilloor III drinking water project, the residents of all the 11 added areas will get 135 litres per capita a day, which is what the old city residents are getting, the engineers add.

For the old city area – 60 wards – the Corporation has taken up water supply improvement project for ₹2,373.16 crore.

It has awarded the contract to Suez Projects Pvt. Ltd., which will replace almost all the existing pipelines in the 60 wards and install automated, metered valves.