More UG courses planned at Government Arts and Science College, Dharapuram

March 05, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

A couple of additional courses are likely to be started at the Government Arts and Science College, Dharapuram, following the commissioning of the new campus.

The new building was recently inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin through video conference.

The college started off with B.A. Tamil, B.A. English, B.Sc. Mathematics, B.Sc. Chemistry and B.Com. programmes on July 7, 2022.

It was temporarily functioning out of Dharapuram Government Boys Higher Secondary School, with 173 students each in first and second year. The college has now shifted to the new building.

Importantly, over 90% of the students enrolled in the college are first-generation graduates, Principal Padmavathy said, adding that the college was looking forward to applying for permission to start B.Sc. Computer Science, and B.Com (Computer Applications).

The new 4,609 sq metre three-storeyed building encompasses 18 classrooms, three science laboratory and one computer science lab, besides rooms for a main library, and five department libraries

Located adjacent to the Government ITI along Tiruppur Road, work on the five acres of land was initiated on December 22, 2022. The building constructed at a cost of ₹12.46 crore also has a conference hall, restrooms for students on all three floors, and drinking water facility.

