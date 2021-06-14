More trade, industrial units reopen in Coimbatore dt.

Physical distancing goes for a toss at many shops

The district witnessed a flurry of activity on Monday following the State Government’s announcement on relaxation in the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

Industrial activities resumed in most of the clusters in the district. Several micro and small-scale industries opened shutters on Monday. The orders were good though raw material prices were an area of concern. Industries need flow of funds to meet mandatory expenses such as wages, rent, and taxes. Hence, the units have resumed operations, said one of the small-scale foundry owner here.

Automobile workshops, optical showrooms, hardware shops, supermarkets and grocery shops were open. However, physical distancing norm went for a toss at most outlets. All other shops remained shut. Electricians, plumbers, carpenters and self-employed craftsmen returned to work.

Permission to open mechanic shops from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. would not provide any relief to the mechanics, said G. Anandan, general secretary, Kovai Mavatta Automatic Technicians Welfare Association. “Unless the spare parts shops reopen, it would be difficult for the mechanics to attend to repair works. The Government must also consider permitting them to open shops till 5 p.m.,” Mr. Anandan said.

Vehicle checks

Coimbatore City Police continued vehicle checks at 12 check posts along the borders of city limits and 30 checkpoints within the city. Deputy Commissioner of Police T. Jayachandran (Law and Order) said that autorickshaws and taxis were checked to ensure compliance with the new norms. Coimbatore District (Rural) Police conducted patrols and vehicle checks at various places.