More time sought to file charge-sheet against alleged Maoist Danish

The prosecution has sought 90 days extension of the deadline to file a charge-sheet against alleged Maoist Danish alias Krishnan, who faces charges of attempt to indoctrinate tribal residents in Nedugal Combai in the Nilgiris in August of 2016.

Danish, along with seven other suspects, is accused of crossing over from Kerala in 2016 and meeting the residents of the village, where the Maoists allegedly put up posters calling for the people to rise up against the government.

According to the Criminal Procedure Code, if the police fail to file a charge-sheet before the lapse of 90 days after charging the accused, then the person is eligible for bail.

Public prosecutor Bala Nandhakumar submitted a petition to the district judge P Vadamalai citing Section 43D(2)(b) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, which stated that an extension for filing the charge-sheet can be sought for people charged under the law if the prosecution provides valid arguments for the delay in filing a charge-sheet.

Mr. Nandhakumar had contended that the investigation was yet to be completed in the case and the co-accused were yet to be arrested. The next hearing was posted for December 20.