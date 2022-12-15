More than one lakh students benefits from ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ scheme in Tiruppur

December 15, 2022 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly 1.2 lakh government school students benefited under the Tamil Nadu School Education Department’s ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ programme in Tiruppur district, according to a data from the district administration.

The department launched the ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ (education at doorstep) programme in October 2021 to plug the learning gap among government school students that arose out of school closure during the pandemic-induced lockdown.

J. Caroline Auxilia, Tiruppur District Coordinator of the scheme, said the department launched 7,255 ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ centres across the district. Nearly 19,354 graduates came forward to register themselves as volunteers to train the students.

The department organised four sets of training camps for the volunteers, including special training for the ‘Ennum Ezhuthum’ scheme. The training would help them give special focus on students at the elementary level.

The volunteers went on a door-to-door survey and identified 1,21,311 students across the district. Volunteers taught the students after the regular school timings as a supplementary measure to bridge the learning loss.

Committees were formed at the district and block levels to monitor the implementation of the scheme. Efforts are under way to identify and enrol the remaining students in the programme, she added.

Recently, Collector S. Vineeth inspected the ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ centres at Konganagiri and Dwaraka Nagar in the district.

