‘More than 85% of industry workers take vaccine in Coimbatore district’

The Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in the organised sector in Coimbatore district have achieved average 87% coverage of one dose of COVID-19 vaccine for its workers, District Collector GS Sameeran said on Tuesday.

The Collector said that almost 3.3 lakh workers in the MSMEs have taken at least one dose of the vaccine. In the case of large-scale industries, the average vaccination coverage is 92% (one dose) with a little more than one lakh workers taking the jab. “We expect the MSME workers covered to stagnate at about 87%. This is because the attrition rate is high in these units and the workers keep switching jobs,” he said. Though there is no data available on workers in the unorganised sectors, several unorganised sector workers are expected to have taken the vaccination at the camps organised regularly in the district.

Vaccine availability is not an issue and industries are persuading the workers to take the vaccine.

The Collector and Chairman and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation Hans Raj Verma conducted a meeting with start-ups and incubator representatives here on Monday. The Collector said there was potential for several unicorns emerging from Coimbatore and one of the main demands of the start-ups was access to credit from financial institutions.