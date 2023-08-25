More than 80 products launched at ‘Startup Thiruvizha’ in Coimbatore

August 25, 2023 04:25 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

About 80 startups launched their products, services, or brands at the ‘Startup Thiruvizha’ held in Coimbatore on August 19 and 20.

A press release from StartupTN, the organiser of the event, said it had nearly 80 startups making presentations, talking about their products, and answering queries.

Further, speed meeting sessions were held, in which over 60 startups pitched before 50 investors, high net-worth individuals, angel investors, and venture capitalists.

The two-day programme, inaugurated virtually by CM Stalin, witnessed almost 20,000 walk-ins for the expo and meetings. StartupTN’s Web3 Sectoral Forum had set up a metaverse experience centre, too at the venue.

As many as 23 startups received sanction orders for total equity investments of ₹3.05 crores under TANSEED 5.0, the fifth edition of the Tamil Nadu Startup Seed Fund (TANSEED). This included ₹15 lakh each to 15 startups and ₹10 lakhs each to eight ventures.

The bilingual call centre launched at the Thiruvizha will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on all working days and startups can dial 155343 to find out about government support schemes, guidance, and queries.

HDFC Bank inks deal

Another press release said HDFC Bank had signed an MoU with StartupTN. The MoU was signed by Ilamurugu Karunakaran, senior vice president, and circle head, Coimbatore, HDFC Bank and Sivarajah Ramanathan, Mission Director and CEO StartupTN.

Mr. Karunakaran said, “In Tamil Nadu alone we have more than 6,000 DPIIT-recognised startups. StartupTN has done transformational work to support startups across stages in the State, and we hope to leverage their network and expertise to offer HDFC Bank’s curated products to startups, incubators and other ecosystem partners.”

According to Mr. Ramanathan, the agreement aims to provide support for the startups in Tamil Nadu to avail of HDFC Bank’s startup products.