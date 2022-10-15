More than 80 houses flooded in Erode district

Discharge of surplus water from the Stanley Reservoir led to the flooding of the houses.

The Hindu Bureau
October 15, 2022 16:12 IST

Houses located along River Cauvery at Bhavani in Erode district were flooded on October 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: M. Govarthan

Over 80 houses located along the River Cauvery and in low-lying areas in Bhavani town and Kodumudi were flooded, as the discharge of surplus from the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur into the river stood at more than one lakh cusecs on Saturday.

Water entered the houses in low-level areas at Cauvery Nagar, Kandhan Nagar, Pasuveswarar Street and Cauvery Street in Bhavani municipal limits and at a few areas in Kodumudi. People were moved to relief camps and food was distributed to them. This is the fifth time in the last three months that they were moved to the camps after the river was in spate affecting their livelihood. Despite flooding, many families near the river continued to stay in their houses while few others move to their relative’s houses.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) has disconnected power supply to the flooded houses to prevent untoward incidents. Revenue officials who are closely monitoring the water flow in the river said that more houses would be flooded if the discharge increases.

