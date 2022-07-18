More than 60 houses in Bhavani and Kodumudi in Erode flooded

Discharge into River Cauvery maintained at 1.33 lakh cusecs; 76 families moved to four relief centres

Houses located on the banks of River Cauvery at Bhavani in Erode were flooded on Monday as 1.33 lakh cusecs of water is being discharged into the river from the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Discharge into River Cauvery maintained at 1.33 lakh cusecs; 76 families moved to four relief centres

Over 60 houses in Bhavani and Kodumudi were flooded on Monday as the discharge from the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur into River Cauvery continued to remain at 1.33 lakh cusecs. A total of 76 families, comprising 334 persons, were moved to four relief centres in the district.

Water entered the houses located close to the river and in low-lying areas such as Cauvery Nagar, Bala Gas godown area, Cauvery Street, Pasuveswarar Street, Palakarai Street in Bhavani and Eluppai Thoppu in Kodumudi. A total of 60 families, comprising 266 persons, in Bhavani were shifted to Kandanpattarai, Kamarajar Municipality Middle School and Pasuveswarar Mandapam, and 16 families, comprising 68 persons, in Kodumudi were shifted to Seetha Ram Marriage Hall.

Power supply disconnected

Meanwhile, arrangements have been made to provide food to the residents at the relief centres. The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco) has disconnected power supply to many of the houses to prevent untoward incidents. Workers sprinkled bleaching powder in the flood-hit areas, while the Revenue Department officials were monitoring the water flow and issuing warnings.

Many residents said that though their houses were not flooded, they moved to the camps fearing reptiles that might enter their houses along with the water. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Many residents said that though their houses were not flooded, they moved to the camps fearing reptiles from the river that might enter their houses.

“Flood water mixed with sewage entered our houses and hence, we shifted our belongings to a temple,” said Pappa (55), a reisdent of Palakarai Street for the last 50 years.

Periyasamy (46), a resident of Cauvery Nagar, said that while many families moved to the house of their relatives in the area, others stayed back. “Only if the discharge is increased over two lakh cusecs, water will enter our houses and then we will move to the camps,” he added.

The Erode district administration has placed a board outside the Bhavani Sangameswarar Temple warning people against bathing, washing or entering River Cauvery. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Revenue officials are closely monitoring the situation round the clock at Nerinjipettai, Karungalpalayam and Kodumudi, where many houses are located along the river bank. Officials said the situation was not critical in the district.

People could call the district emergency control room at 1977 or 0424-2260211. People in Bhavani could contact the tahsildar at 94450-00567 or 04256-230334 and people in Kodumudi could reach the tahsildar at 90426-10340, 99523-61006 and 04204-222799 for flood-related complaints.

70 families from low-lying areas in Namakkal moved to camps

The Namakkal district administration has shifted 70 families residing in low-lying areas near River Cauvery to camps at Komarapalayam on Sunday evening. After the discharge from Stanley Reservoir in Mettur into River Cauvery was increased to 1.33 lakh cusecs, flood alert was issued to 11 districts in the Delta region. Following this, the administration shifted 31 families from Odatheru, 27 families from Komarapalayam Agraharam, eight families from Manimegalai Street, and four families from Nattagoundampudur to relief camps. These families were lodged at relief camps set up at CSI middle school, Municipality primary school, Sengunthar marriage hall, and Panchayat Union primary school. District Revenue Officer (DRO) N. Kathiresan inspected these camps and enquired the families about the facilities and food provided to them.