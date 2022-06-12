More than 5,300 people vaccinated in the Nilgiris

More than 5,300 people were administered doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the mega vaccination camp held in the Nilgiris on Sunday.

Officials from the Health Department said the camp was held across the Nilgiris, in Udhagamandalam, Coonoor, Kotagiri and Gudalur. Precautionary doses as well as doses for children were administered. More than 6,300 healthcare workers were mobilised as part of the vaccination drive. Nilgiris Collector S.P.Amrith inspected one of the mobile vaccination units while they were on a door-to-door campaign to administer vaccines among the unvaccinated or those requiring a second dose.