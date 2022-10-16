More than 46 lakh farmers in Tamil Nadu benefited from PM-KISAN scheme, says Union Minister

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani (second left), former MP C.P. Radhakrishnan and BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan during a book release function at PSG Arts and Science College in Coimbatore on Sunday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The Union government disbursed ₹7,700 crore to more than 46 lakh farmers in Tamil Nadu under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) through direct benefit transfer, said Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani here on Sunday.

During an interaction with beneficiaries of Union government schemes, Ms. Irani said, “For nearly 28 months, more than 80 crore citizens of India had received free ration during the COVID-19 pandemic.” She alleged that if the DMK-Congress alliance had been in power, they would have not passed the benefits to the poor.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes that every State in India needs to grow,” the Minister said.

Earlier, participating in a felicitation function organised by textile associations, Ms. Irani expressed confidence that the Indian textile industry would be able to convert the challenges lying ahead into opportunities. There were forecasts of challenging times ahead because of the international situation. But, the industry would overcome the challenges and turn them into opportunities.

She said India was importing personal protective equipment before COVID-19. When the pandemic spread, though there were initially no raw materials, laboratories, or machinery, the industry and the government worked together and India became the second largest producer of PPEs.

T. Rajkumar, chairman of the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry, listed the measures taken by Ms. Irani as Textile Minister for the benefit of the industry.

On Sunday morning, the Minister released a book ‘Thadai ondrumillai’ authored by BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan. She said the search for justice led Kannagi to burn down a city. Likewise, Ms. Vanathi had faced many struggles to come to this position without waiting for any rewards. BJP leaders C.P. Radhakrishnan, Pon. Radhakrishnan and H. Raja were present at the event.