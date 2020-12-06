More than 450 snakes rescued in six months

Coimbatore

06 December 2020 21:50 IST

The snake rescue team of the Western Ghats Wildlife Conservation Trust (WGWCT) has so far saved more than 450 snakes in the last six months.

According to the snake rescue team, they get maximum calls for the rescue of rat snake and cobra. Rescue calls for Indian rock python were also high from places close to Aliyar near Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR).

“The snake rescue team has been doing systematic work. They handover the snake to the Forest Department after rescue that are later released in natural habitats. Snake handlers of the team also gave training to the Forest Department staff,” said Arockiaraj Xavier, Deputy Field Director of ATR and District Forest Officer of Pollachi Forest Division.

WGWCT coordinator Sathish R. said that six persons are currently engaged in the rescue of snakes in ATR limits which include places such as Pollachi, Sethumadai, Aliyar and Valparai.

Among the six rescuers, four persons are experienced in handling venomous snakes. Four snake rescuers operate in the limits of Coimbatore Forest Division.

WGWCT president N. Parthiparajan and its members have also provided safety gears, including boots and gloves for the rescuers.

“The rescuers mark the GPS location of the place of rescue. They also get a form filled and signed by the caller who called for the rescue. This can be shown as a proof of the rescue service even if the police or other agencies find the snake during transit. The GPS location of the place of release is also recorded,” said R. Ranjith Kumar, coordinator of the snake rescue team.

According to Mr. Kumar, incidents of pythons slithering into farms adjoining forests in search of easy food such as chicken were on the rise.

For snake rescuers, contact WGWCT volunteers at 79046-68126 (Coimbatore), 85262-53945 (Pollachi), 63693-34974 (Valparai).