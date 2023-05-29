More than 4,000 vacancies in T.N. Health Department will be filled this year, says Minister

May 29, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - Salem/TIRUPPUR

More than 4,000 vacancies in the Tamil Nadu Health Department will be filled this year, Minister for Health Ma. Subramanian said here on Sunday.

The Minister inaugurated a new CT scan facility at the Tiruchengode Government Hospital and additional buildings for Seetharampalayam Primary Health Centre and Kokkarayanpettai Upgraded Primary Health Centre (UPHC) in Namakkal district.

On the cancellation of recognition for three medical colleges in Tamil Nadu, the Minister said that the Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) had pointed out a few deficiencies, including faulty CCTV cameras and biometrics, at these colleges. “We rectified the defects and sent our reply to the Department concerned. Across the country, recognition of 40 medical colleges has been cancelled,” he said.

On filling of 1,021 vacancies in the medical colleges, the Minister said that a total of 25,000 candidates have appeared for the examination. “The vacancies will be filled within 10 days. This year, through the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB), more than 4,000 vacancies will be filled,” he said.

Regarding the promotion for doctors, Mr. Subramanian said that a case was pending before the court. “We could give promotions if the case was disposed of or the doctors withdrew it. We held talks with the doctors regarding this.”

On the Madurai AIIMS, he said that a team visited Japan and conducted talks with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The JICA claimed that in December 2024, the tender process would be completed, and the works would be started. The works will be completed in December 2028., he said.

Tiruppur to get new nursing college

Speaking to reporters in Tiruppur, the Minister said that the district would soon get a new nursing college at an estimated cost of ₹ 10 crore.

Tamil Nadu received the Centre’s nod to establish 11 new institutes for B.Sc Nursing, including one each in Tiruppur, the Nilgiris, and Krishnagiri. “At least 1,100 nurses are expected to graduate from these colleges every year,” he said.

He flagged off the medical services and handed over the permission cards for surgery and general treatment at the 500-bed Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital, along with Minister for Information and Publicity M. P. Saminathan.

So far, 39 government medical centres have been opened for public use in the district, according to a release.

“Tiruppur district is to raise ₹ 30 crore under the Namakku Naame scheme through public contribution and Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives. With this, works to install a cancer hospital in Tiruppur is under way,” the Minister said.