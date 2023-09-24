More than 3,000 take part in ‘Heartathon’ and ‘Run for Little Hearts’ in Coimbatore

September 24, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

PSG Hospitals organised ‘Heartathon 2023’, a women-only running event in Coimbatore, on Sunday. Lakshmi Ilanselvi Karthik, councillor of ward 52 of the Coimbatore Corporation flagged off 3 km, 7 km and 10 km runs in the presence of L. Gopalakrishnan, managing trustee, PSG and Sons Charities; J.S. Bhuvaneswaran, medical director, PSG Hospitals; and G. Rajendiran, head of the Department of Cardiology and Preventive Cardiology, PSG Hospitals.

The second edition of the event was organised in view of World Heart Day, which falls on September 29, and to create awareness on prevention and early detection of heart diseases and risk factors. More than 1,200 women from different walks of life took part in the event.

Also, GKNM Hospital and LMW jointly organised ‘Run for Little Hearts 2023’ on Sunday to create awareness and bring in hope and happiness among children with congenital heart disease and childhood cancers.

A release said the running event aimed at providing financial assistance to such children for their treatment. Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati and Chief Executive Officer of GKNM Hospital Ragupathy Veluswamy flagged off the awareness run in the presence of other dignitaries at 5.30 a.m.

The event was supported by LMW, Lakshmi Mills, Lakshmi Card Clothing and Lions International. Around 2,000 people took part in 1 km, 3 km, 5 km and 10 km running events.