More than 30 acres acquired for Pilloor III drinking water project

Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board through the Revenue Department had acquired more than 30 acres of the 158.50 acres required for the execution of the Pilloor III drinking water project.

Sources in the board said that of the 158.50 acres, 35.5 acres were revenue land requiring no acquisition. Of the remaining 123.23 acres, the board had acquired a little more than 30 acres and was on course to complete acquisition of the remaining land.

The board required the 158.50 acres to lay pipeline from the raw water treatment plant to the master storage reservoir in Pannimadai and from there to seven master balancing reservoirs in the city.

The Pilloor III project that has a few other components as well was proceeding as per plan and the board hoped to complete the project before the October, 2022 deadline.

Another component of the project was digging a tunnel through the Kattan Hills to lay pipeline to convey water. The tunnelling project, estimated to cost ₹60 crore, formed part of Package III of the Pilloor III drinking water project worth ₹964 crore.

The board is implementing the project for the Coimbatore Corporation to supply 178 million litres water a day in the initial days and 350 million litres a day by 2050 to the city.

The sources also said the digging of borewell in River Bhavani bed, construction of raw water treatment plant and laying of pipeline to convey the raw water from the river bed to the treatment plant, all of which formed part of Package I, were also progressing as scheduled.