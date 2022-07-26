‘More than 250 OSR sites in Coimbatore Corporation encroached upon using fake documents’

More than 250 Open Space Reservation (OSR) sites in 100 wards of the Coimbatore Corporation have been encroached upon using fake documents, alleged S.P. Thiyagarajan, coordinator of Tamil Nadu Reserve Site Protection Movement, here on Tuesday.

In a petition submitted to Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar during the weekly grievances redress meeting on Tuesday, Mr. Thiyagarajan alleged that more than 100 cases filed by the illegal occupants of the OSR lands against the Corporation Commissioner and various resident welfare associations were pending before the courts.

He also highlighted a few pending cases in the Supreme Court and Madras High Court related to the OSR sites in the Coimbatore Corporation. Because of the illegal occupancy, the residents were not able to use the sites, he added.

Quoting the judgements that came in favour of the Corporation, he said the civic body should be represented by a senior lawyer to appear for the case related to OSR sites in Supreme Court that was scheduled for hearing in two weeks. If the Supreme Court judgement came in favour of the Corporation, it would be a precedent to all the pending cases in different courts and would help recover the encroached sites, he added.

The Mayor received 52 petitions and directed the officials to settle the grievances at the earliest. Deputy Mayor R. Vetriselvan and Corporation Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila were present.