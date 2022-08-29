More than 220 houses flooded in Erode district 

Staff Reporter ERODE
August 29, 2022 18:06 IST

Houses located along River Cauvery at Bhavani in Erode were flooded on Monday as the water discharge into the river continues to be at 1.20 lakh cusecs. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Over 220 houses located along River Cauvery in Bhavani and Kodumudi in the district were flooded, as the discharge from the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur into the river stood at 1.30 lakh cusecs here on Monday.

Water entered the houses in low-level areas at Cauvery Nagar, Market Street, Pasuveswarar Street and Cauvery Street in Bhavani municipality and in Kodumudi block. A total of 143 families comprising 448 persons — 179 men, 195 women and 74 children — were moved to five relief centres in the district. People said that this was the third time in the last one month that they were being moved to the camps.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited has disconnected power supply to many houses in Bhavani to prevent untoward incidents. Revenue officials said that they were closely monitoring the water flow and issuing warnings to people.

